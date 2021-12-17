Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Stratofortress visits WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Airmen from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's B-52 Program Office get a tour of the Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021. The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters). It can carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law , Austin Smith, and Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 15:03
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    B-52
    Bomber
    Air Force
    WPAFB
    Visit

