B-52 Stratofortress visits WPAFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827988" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's B-52 Program Office get a tour of the Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021. The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters). It can carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law , Austin Smith, and Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)