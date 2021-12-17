B-52 Stratofortress visits WPAFB

Airmen from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's B-52 Program Office get a tour of the Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021. The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,166.6 meters). It can carry nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law , Austin Smith, and Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)
