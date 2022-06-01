Your Army Digital Garrison app is a great way to explore your community.
With expanded features, including access to an app library, MWR Travel services and American Forces Travel, the Digital Garrison provides direct access to installation-specific news, information and alerts.
Find local dining options and events. Browse great shopping deals at your Exchange, Express, Shopmyexchange.com. And the Commissary.
Search for Digital Garrison in the app store to connect with your installation and community. Powered by the United States Army and your Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827847
|VIRIN:
|010622-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108758738
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital Garrison App 2022, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
