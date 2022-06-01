Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Digital Garrison App 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Your Army Digital Garrison app is a great way to explore your community.

    With expanded features, including access to an app library, MWR Travel services and American Forces Travel, the Digital Garrison provides direct access to installation-specific news, information and alerts.

    Find local dining options and events. Browse great shopping deals at your Exchange, Express, Shopmyexchange.com. And the Commissary.

    Search for Digital Garrison in the app store to connect with your installation and community. Powered by the United States Army and your Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827847
    VIRIN: 010622-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108758738
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digital Garrison App 2022, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    Digital Garrison App

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT