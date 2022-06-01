Digital Garrison App 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Your Army Digital Garrison app is a great way to explore your community.



With expanded features, including access to an app library, MWR Travel services and American Forces Travel, the Digital Garrison provides direct access to installation-specific news, information and alerts.



Find local dining options and events. Browse great shopping deals at your Exchange, Express, Shopmyexchange.com. And the Commissary.



Search for Digital Garrison in the app store to connect with your installation and community. Powered by the United States Army and your Exchange.