Capt Impellizzeri Story

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Everyone get their inspiration from different places. Here is Capt. Jacob Impellizzeri, Thunderbird 8's, story of what pushed him to join the Air Force and become a fighter pilot.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827829
    VIRIN: 211001-F-TK030-387
    Filename: DOD_108758511
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

