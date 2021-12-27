Happy New Year Team Shaw!
We know what we are looking forward to in 2022!
The Shaw Air & Space Expo will be April 2-3.
Can't wait to see you there!
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827828
|VIRIN:
|211227-F-TK030-305
|Filename:
|DOD_108758508
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shaw Air & Space Expo Promo, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
