    Shaw Air & Space Expo Promo

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Happy New Year Team Shaw!

    We know what we are looking forward to in 2022!

    The Shaw Air & Space Expo will be April 2-3.

    Can't wait to see you there!

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 10:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827828
    VIRIN: 211227-F-TK030-305
    Filename: DOD_108758508
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Air & Space Expo Promo, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

