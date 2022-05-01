Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion deploy to Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion departed for their deployment to Poland on January 5, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.



Nearly 100 Washington National Guard Soldiers will prepare for their final training at Fort Bliss, Texas before they transition to Poland to replace another Washington National Guard unit, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, currently supporting the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)