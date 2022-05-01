Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion departed for their deployment to Poland on January 5, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Nearly 100 Washington National Guard Soldiers will prepare for their final training at Fort Bliss, Texas before they transition to Poland to replace another Washington National Guard unit, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, currently supporting the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 18:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827805
|VIRIN:
|220105-Z-CH682-537
|Filename:
|DOD_108756462
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion deploy to Poland, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT