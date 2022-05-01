Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion deploy to Poland

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion departed for their deployment to Poland on January 5, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

    Nearly 100 Washington National Guard Soldiers will prepare for their final training at Fort Bliss, Texas before they transition to Poland to replace another Washington National Guard unit, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, currently supporting the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827805
    VIRIN: 220105-Z-CH682-537
    Filename: DOD_108756462
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 146th Field Artillery Regiment, and 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion deploy to Poland, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    898 BEB
    2-146 FA

