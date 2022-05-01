DLA...Forged by History, Focused on the Future

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Through interviews and a cultural timeline, this fascinating documentary tells the story of 60 years of Defense Logistics Agency logistics excellence. It is a story told by DLA employees who have lived and supported missions from the Cuban Missile Crisis to Desert Storm to Afghanistan to pandemic support. For more information about DLA's history, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xFB3q

