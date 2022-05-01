Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA...Forged by History, Focused on the Future (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Through interviews and a cultural timeline, this fascinating documentary tells the story of 60 years of Defense Logistics Agency logistics excellence. It is a story told by DLA employees who have lived and supported missions from the Cuban Missile Crisis to Desert Storm to Afghanistan to pandemic support. For more information about DLA's history, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xFB3q
    #DLA60th #60thAnniversary

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827798
    VIRIN: 220105-D-LU733-864
    Filename: DOD_108756378
    Length: 00:30:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA...Forged by History, Focused on the Future (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA 60th Documentary

