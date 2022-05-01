DLA...Forged by History, Focused on the Future (open caption)

Through interviews and a cultural timeline, this fascinating documentary tells the story of 60 years of Defense Logistics Agency logistics excellence. It is a story told by DLA employees who have lived and supported missions from the Cuban Missile Crisis to Desert Storm to Afghanistan to pandemic support. For more information about DLA's history, visit: https://go.usa.gov/xFB3q
#DLA60th #60thAnniversary
