Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction - People LOE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    General Anthony J. Cotton and Command Chief Master Sergeant Melvina Smith talk about the new lines of effort for Air Force Global Strike Command

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 17:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827729
    VIRIN: 220104-F-LK801-001
    Filename: DOD_108755699
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction - People LOE, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Smith
    Global Strike
    Barksdale
    Cotton
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT