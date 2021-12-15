Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw Air Force Base airfield lights up

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This video shows footage of the Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, airfield lighting up Dec. 15, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827655
    VIRIN: 211215-F-CD693-046
    Filename: DOD_108754879
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Air Force Base airfield lights up, by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    20CES
    WeaselReady

