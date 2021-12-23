Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch (Package/Pkg)

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct a large-scale launch of multiple KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152 also practiced training scenarios that included formation flying, simulated aerial delivery and tactical landing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 22:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827626
    VIRIN: 211223-M-AW087-1002
    Filename: DOD_108754423
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    VMGR-152 MCAS Iwakuni 1st MAW KC-130J Hercules MAG-12

