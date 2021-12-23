VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch (Package/Pkg)

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct a large-scale launch of multiple KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152 also practiced training scenarios that included formation flying, simulated aerial delivery and tactical landing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)
|12.23.2021
Date Posted: 01.03.2022
|Package
|827626
VIRIN: 211223-M-AW087-1002
|DOD_108754423
|00:00:59
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
