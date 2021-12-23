U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct a large-scale launch of multiple KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152 also practiced training scenarios that included formation flying, simulated aerial delivery and tactical landing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw, Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy and Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 22:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827625
|VIRIN:
|211223-M-AW087-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108754422
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch (B-Roll), by Cpl Lennon Dregoiw, Sgt Jeremy Laboy and LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT