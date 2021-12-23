Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch (B-Roll)

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.23.2021

    Video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw, Sgt. Jeremy Laboy and Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 conduct a large-scale launch of multiple KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 23, 2021. Marines with VMGR-152 also practiced training scenarios that included formation flying, simulated aerial delivery and tactical landing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw, Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy and Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 22:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827625
    VIRIN: 211223-M-AW087-1001
    Filename: DOD_108754422
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, VMGR-152 Large Scale Aircraft Launch (B-Roll), by Cpl Lennon Dregoiw, Sgt Jeremy Laboy and LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-152 MCAS Iwakuni 1st MAW KC-130J Hercules MAG-12

