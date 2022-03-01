Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Seeks a diverse workforce across software enterprise

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    – Anyone interested in working for some of the Air Force’s premier organizations in the software enterprise can log onto a Zoom Live Q&A on Jan. 5 from 4:30 to 5:30 Eastern Time at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sdeCgrDIjGtZVlrmZDdB8zu_dNJqKvUaf?fbclid=IwAR39PkJFpXaF3fvkELGJBQiQ_huUdYM1peik2W28QPNiC3wtrNLX5C2e5cU

    Lt. Col. John Priestly, Unified Platform materiel leader, Maj. Camdon Cady, Platform One chief operating officer and Leah Peterson, Kessel Run talent management team, spoke about the type of people and skills the Air Force needs to effect change across the software enterprise.

    Apply now at Software Enterprise Digital Hiring Event at https://afcs.force.com/s/events?eventId=a02t0000007YbOnAAK ongoing now until Jan 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM Central Standard Time

    Joining the Air Force team, they said, gives you the opportunity to make a difference. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827623
    VIRIN: 220103-F-FC975-1001
    Filename: DOD_108754310
    Length: 00:25:42
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Air Force Seeks a diverse workforce across software enterprise, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force seeking tech talent at software hiring event

    Diversity
    STEM
    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC

