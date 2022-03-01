Air Force Seeks a diverse workforce across software enterprise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



– Anyone interested in working for some of the Air Force’s premier organizations in the software enterprise can log onto a Zoom Live Q&A on Jan. 5 from 4:30 to 5:30 Eastern Time at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sdeCgrDIjGtZVlrmZDdB8zu_dNJqKvUaf?fbclid=IwAR39PkJFpXaF3fvkELGJBQiQ_huUdYM1peik2W28QPNiC3wtrNLX5C2e5cU



Lt. Col. John Priestly, Unified Platform materiel leader, Maj. Camdon Cady, Platform One chief operating officer and Leah Peterson, Kessel Run talent management team, spoke about the type of people and skills the Air Force needs to effect change across the software enterprise.



Apply now at Software Enterprise Digital Hiring Event at https://afcs.force.com/s/events?eventId=a02t0000007YbOnAAK ongoing now until Jan 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM Central Standard Time



Joining the Air Force team, they said, gives you the opportunity to make a difference. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)