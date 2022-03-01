Air Force seeking tech talent at software hiring event

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC) – Anyone interested in working for some of the Air Force’s premier organizations in the software enterprise can log onto a Zoom Live Q&A on Jan. 5 from 4:30 to 5:30 Eastern Time at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sdeCgrDIjGtZVlrmZDdB8zu_dNJqKvUaf?fbclid=IwAR39PkJFpXaF3fvkELGJBQiQ_huUdYM1peik2W28QPNiC3wtrNLX5C2e5cU



Lt. Col. John Priestly, Unified Platform materiel leader, Maj. Camdon Cady, Platform One chief operating officer and Leah Peterson, Kessel Run talent management team, spoke about the type of people and skills the Air Force needs to effect change across the software enterprise.



Apply now at Software Enterprise Digital Hiring Event at https://afcs.force.com/s/events?eventId=a02t0000007YbOnAAK ongoing now until Jan 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM Central Standard Time



Joining the Air Force team, they said, gives you the opportunity to make a difference.



“Kessel Run’s mission is to rapidly deliver combat capability to the warfighters and, as I mentioned before we have a proven track record for providing software solutions in real time,” Peterson said. “Recently, we were responsible for the software solutions for Operation Allies Refuge that were instrumental in the safe evacuation of more than 123,000 people over multiple applications and securing those applications on our platform.”



These aren’t typical Air Force organizations meaning the jobs need unique people and skills.



“We are taking advantage of the DevSecOps principles in executing our software activities in an agile way to rapidly respond and deliver capability at what we call the speed of relevance and in cyber that that speed is very fast paced,” Priestly said. “This provides a great opportunity for engineers, program managers and other disciplines to have no kidding hands-on experience working on their craft.”



All the organizations also offer great work locations in downtown Boston for Kessel Run or San Antonio for Unified Platform and Platform One.

