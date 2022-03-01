CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard organize and prepare a shipment of at-home COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed to local towns and municipalities at a regional distribution point in North Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2022. These kits were picked up by representatives from local towns and municipalities to be handed out to their communities.