    CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits

    NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard organize and prepare a shipment of at-home COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed to local towns and municipalities at a regional distribution point in North Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2022. These kits were picked up by representatives from local towns and municipalities to be handed out to their communities.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827607
    VIRIN: 220103-O-UQ901-206
    Filename: DOD_108754240
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NORTH HAVEN, CT, US 

    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

