Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard organize and prepare a shipment of at-home COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed to local towns and municipalities at a regional distribution point in North Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2022. These kits were picked up by representatives from local towns and municipalities to be handed out to their communities.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827607
|VIRIN:
|220103-O-UQ901-206
|Filename:
|DOD_108754240
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NORTH HAVEN, CT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
