In 2021, U.S. Africa Command, with partners, strengthened relationships in Africa through sustained and effective engagement to advance a shared vision for regional security, stability and prosperity in Africa. We realize this vision through a whole-of-government, partner-centric lens to build partner capacity, disrupt violent extremists, and respond to crises.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 08:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827596
|VIRIN:
|220101-A-FC375-243
|Filename:
|DOD_108753946
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Africa Command in 2021: Driving shared goals through engagement, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Africa Command in 2021: Driving shared goals through engagement
