    U.S. Africa Command in 2021: Driving shared goals through engagement

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    In 2021, U.S. Africa Command, with partners, strengthened relationships in Africa through sustained and effective engagement to advance a shared vision for regional security, stability and prosperity in Africa. We realize this vision through a whole-of-government, partner-centric lens to build partner capacity, disrupt violent extremists, and respond to crises.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command in 2021: Driving shared goals through engagement, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    equality
    AFRICOM
    peace
    Women
    USAID
    WPS

