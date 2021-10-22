The 459th Airlift Squadron held their annual rescue rodeo earlier this week. They teamed up with Marine volunteers from Camp Fuji and IDMTs (independent duty medical technicians) from the 374th Medical Group to practice search and rescue training. These trainings help Airmen respond more efficiently in the event of real-world contingencies and natural disasters.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 02:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827571
|VIRIN:
|211022-F-KS661-106
|Filename:
|DOD_108753371
|Length:
|00:08:03
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 459th Airlift Squadron Rescue Rodeo B-Roll, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
