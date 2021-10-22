459th Airlift Squadron Rescue Rodeo B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 459th Airlift Squadron held their annual rescue rodeo earlier this week. They teamed up with Marine volunteers from Camp Fuji and IDMTs (independent duty medical technicians) from the 374th Medical Group to practice search and rescue training. These trainings help Airmen respond more efficiently in the event of real-world contingencies and natural disasters.