    459th Airlift Squadron Rescue Rodeo B-Roll

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 459th Airlift Squadron held their annual rescue rodeo earlier this week. They teamed up with Marine volunteers from Camp Fuji and IDMTs (independent duty medical technicians) from the 374th Medical Group to practice search and rescue training. These trainings help Airmen respond more efficiently in the event of real-world contingencies and natural disasters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827571
    VIRIN: 211022-F-KS661-106
    Filename: DOD_108753371
    Length: 00:08:03
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 459th Airlift Squadron Rescue Rodeo B-Roll, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Yokota
    USAF
    459th Airlift Squadron
    rescue rodeo

