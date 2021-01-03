RETURN HOME

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210301-N-OT328-1001 SAN DIEGO (MAR. 01, 2021)USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns to San Diego. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Location: US

    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors
    Deployment

