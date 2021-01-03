210301-N-OT328-1001 SAN DIEGO (MAR. 01, 2021)USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns to San Diego. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, conducting missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and maritime security operations alongside regional and coalition partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 23:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827555
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-OT328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108752870
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RETURN HOME, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT