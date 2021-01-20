Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Beach Picnic

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210120-N-OT328-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 20, 2021) Sailors and Marines participate in a "steel beach picnic" aboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Merritt/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 23:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Beach Picnic, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Steel Beach
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors
    Flight Deck
    Deployment

