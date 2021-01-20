210120-N-OT328-1001 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 20, 2021) Sailors and Marines participate in a "steel beach picnic" aboard the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Merritt/Released)
