video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827516" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the Battle of the Bulge, a contingent of U.S. troops trekked 10.5 miles from Marcouray, Belgium, to Soy to evade surrounding enemy forces. Led by Lt. Col. Samuel Hogan, more than 400 soldiers eluded the opposition.



On Dec. 18, 2021, men and women from all over the world gathered to commemorate the journey that “Task Force Hogan” undertook during World War II, in the winter of 1944.





Video Package



SLUG: Remembering Task Force Hogan

PRODUCER: Senior Airman Katharine Winchell

DATE: 12/18/2012

RT: 1:32



...../...../...../...../...../...../...../...../...../...../....



LT. COL. WILLIAM HOGAN:

“WHAT HAPPENED TODAY WAS A COMMEMORATION BY A GROUP OF REENACTORS. THAT INCLUDES PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER EUROPE – MOSTLY BELGIANS, BUT YOU ALSO HAD HUNGARIANS, PEOPLE FROM POLLAND, SPANIARDS, COMMEMORATING 77 YEARS AGO WHEN THE 3RD BATTALION, 33RD ARMOR REGIMENT ESCAPED FROM ENCIRCLEMENT DURING THE BATTLE OF THE BULGE.”



FRANCOIS JANSSEN:

“SO, TODAY, WITH THE REENACTORS, WE WALK THE SAME PATH OF THE TASK FORCE HOGAN IN WORLD WAR II.”



HOGAN:

“IT’S VERY IMPORTANT BECAUSE IT CONNECTS THESE LOCAL COMMUNITIES TO THE U.S. AS PARTNERS, AS ALLIES, MEMBERS OF NATO, AND THE LOCAL COMMUNITIES HAVE KEPT THE MEMORY ALIVE OF THESE SOLDIERS WHO SERVED HERE 77 YEARS AGO, WHICH I THINK IS INCREDIBLE.”



JANSSEN:

“WE LIVE IN FREEDOM, BUT REAL FREEDOM HAVE A COST. WE NEVER FORGET THAT, AND WE WOULD LIKE TO TRANSMIT TO THE NEW GENERATION THE PAST OF THE BELGIUM BECAUSE THE YOUNG GENERATION NOW DON’T KNOW WHAT HAPPENED HERE IN BELGIUM IN WORLD WAR II. IN THE MUSEUM, IT’S COOL, BUT WITH REENACTORS, IT’S EASIER TO TRANSFER THEIR STORY. IT’S VERY IMPORTANT FOR ME.”



HOGAN:

“IT'S BEEN ABOUT REMEMBERING ALL THOSE WHO SERVED, ESPECIALLY DURING THAT TIME – ALSO THOSE WHO WERE NOT ABLE TO MAKE IT BACK AND JUST REMEMBER THEIR SACRIFICES DURING THE COLDEST WINTER IN 100 YEARS AGAINST AN OVERWHELMING GERMAN FORCE. IT’S JUST AN HONOR FOR ME TO BE HERE AND TO HELP REMEMBER THOSE WHO SERVED HERE.”