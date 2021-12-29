Navy Leap Frogs Fall Recap 2021

The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, recap video over the fall and winter months of 2021. The Leap Frogs perform arial demonstrations nation wide in support of Navy outreach and Naval Special Warfare. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 12:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827506
|VIRIN:
|211229-N-OL176-699
|Filename:
|DOD_108752089
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
