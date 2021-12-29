Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Leap Frogs Fall Recap 2021

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Seaman Daniel Gonzalez 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, recap video over the fall and winter months of 2021. The Leap Frogs perform arial demonstrations nation wide in support of Navy outreach and Naval Special Warfare. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827506
    VIRIN: 211229-N-OL176-699
    Filename: DOD_108752089
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

