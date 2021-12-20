Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing: 2021 Year in Review

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A look back at the highlights of 2021 from the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A. C. Losurdo)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827448
    VIRIN: 211220-F-IL418-1001
    Filename: DOD_108751535
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    hurricane hunters
    air force reserve
    flying jennies
    2021
    reserveready

