A look back at the highlights of 2021 from the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Marnee A. C. Losurdo)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827448
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-IL418-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108751535
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd Wing: 2021 Year in Review, by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
