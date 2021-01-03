The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District celebrates the contributions of our engineers across the District and abroad. Their efforts continue to shape our country and provide support in ways seen and unseen.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827421
|Filename:
|DOD_108751330
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, World Engineer Day 2021, by Andre J Mayeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT