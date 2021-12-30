Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing 80th Anniversary Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Servante Coba, Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez and Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Video production of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's 80th Anniversary featuring the Commanding General of 2nd MAW, Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, and the 2nd MAW sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Jacob Reiff. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard, Sgt. Servante Coba, and Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827355
    VIRIN: 211230-M-MO322-1001
    Filename: DOD_108751117
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing 80th Anniversary Video, by Sgt Servante Coba, LCpl Christopher Hernandez and CWO2 Bryan Nygaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2nd MAW completes a successful 80th year of aviation excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Maritime Operations
    Marine Corps Aviation
    EABO
    Force Design 2030
    America's Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT