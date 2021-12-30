2nd Marine Aircraft Wing 80th Anniversary Video

Video production of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing's 80th Anniversary featuring the Commanding General of 2nd MAW, Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, and the 2nd MAW sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Jacob Reiff. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard, Sgt. Servante Coba, and Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
2nd MAW completes a successful 80th year of aviation excellence
