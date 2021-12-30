2nd MAW completes a successful 80th year of aviation excellence

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) completed a successful year as it celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2021.



The Marines and Sailors of 2nd MAW call the Carolinas home, but their impact is felt around the world. The MAW prepared and trained around the clock to be ready, capable and successful as the aviation combat element for II Marine Expeditionary Force.



This year, the MAW accomplished significant and ground-breaking tasks, training events and deployments. The MAW provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the people and government of Haiti after a tragic earthquake, and did so within 96 hours of notification to deploy. It strengthened relationships with allies and partners, flying and operating in places like Japan, Canada, Finland, Spain, Italy and Peru. The MAW also supported multiple Marine Expeditionary Units’ global deployments.



“Sgt. Maj. Reiff and I want to thank our Marines, Sailors and families for an incredible performance this year. We are proud of the 2nd MAW team and all it’s accomplished,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of 2nd MAW.



Collectively, the MAW achieved more than 80,000 flight hours, exceeding its fiscal year requirement and an increase of 25 percent in flight hours from fiscal year 2020. It reduced its overall aviation mishap rate by 16 percent, and reduced the overall ground mishap rate by 41 percent.



Additionally, the MAW saw a reduction in substantiated sexual misconduct cases, alcohol related incidents, and prohibited activities and conduct cases, while still fostering a safe environment to encourage service members to report allegations of misconduct. These accomplishments speak to the leadership, competency, readiness, safety and diligence of the Marines, Sailors, civilians and contractors who make up the MAW.



“2nd MAW is the most combat-ready air wing, and we are ready to fight and win, right now. We are America’s air wing and have accomplished great things this year. It is truly a testament to the leadership, hard work, dedication, and commitment of the Marines, Sailors and civilians of 2nd MAW,” said Cederholm.



2nd MAW will continue to focus on operational excellence, enhancing Marine Corps aviation, and taking care of its people that contribute to its success.



“We pushed the limits in training to prepare for the next challenge and the future fight, carrying our Commandant’s vision, all the while focusing on operational excellence in warfighting as we have for the 80 years of our MAW’s existence,” said Sgt. Maj. Jacob Reiff, sergeant major of 2nd MAW.



To view the video commemorating the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s 80th anniversary and year in review, please visit: DVIDS - Video - 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing 80th Anniversary Video (dvidshub.net)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 13:29 Story ID: 412168 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd MAW completes a successful 80th year of aviation excellence, by 1LT Sarah Eason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.