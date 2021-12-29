The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 29, 2021. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 16:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827299
|VIRIN:
|190802-M-MO234-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108749057
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aloha Minute, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, LCpl Israel Ballaro and PFC Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
