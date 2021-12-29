Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aloha Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Aultman, Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro and Pfc. Christian Tofteroo

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 29, 2021. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategy and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    This work, Aloha Minute, by Cpl Brandon Aultman, LCpl Israel Ballaro and PFC Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

