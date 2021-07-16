Serenity Williams chose as a recipient for Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Serenity Williams was chosen as a recipient for the $180,000 Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship. She was chosen for her hard work in community service, athletic contribution, and academic success. These scholarships are highly competitive and selection is based on GPA, student's major, needs of the Navy, and military performance.