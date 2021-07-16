Serenity Williams was chosen as a recipient for the $180,000 Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship. She was chosen for her hard work in community service, athletic contribution, and academic success. These scholarships are highly competitive and selection is based on GPA, student's major, needs of the Navy, and military performance.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827287
|VIRIN:
|160721-N-QQ548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108748915
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Serenity Williams chose as a recipient for Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship, by PO2 tyler priestley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT