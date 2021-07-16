Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serenity Williams chose as a recipient for Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship

    TN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class tyler priestley 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Serenity Williams was chosen as a recipient for the $180,000 Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship. She was chosen for her hard work in community service, athletic contribution, and academic success. These scholarships are highly competitive and selection is based on GPA, student's major, needs of the Navy, and military performance.

