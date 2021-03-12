Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year-in-Review 2021

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam, Cpl. Faith Rose and Sgt. Christopher Thompson

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific celebrates another year of supporting various units within the Indo-Pacific region. MCIPAC's mission is to exercise command and control, oversight, and budgetary guidance over the Marine Corps' network of advanced Naval Bases. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Christopher D. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 00:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827256
    VIRIN: 211203-M-MP100-1001
    Filename: DOD_108748383
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Year-in-Review 2021, by Cpl Ryan Pulliam, Cpl Faith Rose and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    MCIPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    Recap
    Year-in-Review

