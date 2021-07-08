210807-N-DW158-2001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 17, 2021) Video depicting the responsibilities that Sailors have to one another to keep professionalism in the workplace aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 04:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827106
|VIRIN:
|210807-N-DW158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746672
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Leadership and Professionalism, by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
