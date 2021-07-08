Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Leadership and Professionalism

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210807-N-DW158-2001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 17, 2021) Video depicting the responsibilities that Sailors have to one another to keep professionalism in the workplace aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 04:17
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 

    CVN 76
    leadership
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    training
    Professionalism

