210807-N-DW158-DW1001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 17, 2021) Video depicting the role of Machinery Repairman Fireman Benjamin Nanos in repairing one of the main air conditioning units aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 03:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827101
|VIRIN:
|210807-N-DW158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746636
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Air Conditioning Maintenance, by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
