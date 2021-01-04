210504-N-LI114-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 4, 2021) Video depicting proper military bearing and regulations aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 03:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827097
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-LI114-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108746629
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Military Bearing, by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
