USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Military Bearing

210504-N-LI114-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 4, 2021) Video depicting proper military bearing and regulations aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)