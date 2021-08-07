Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Workplace Professionalism

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.08.2021

    Video by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210616-N-RC359-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 17, 2021) Video depicting professionalism in the workplace aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by MCSN George Cardenas)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 03:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827095
    VIRIN: 210616-N-RC359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108746624
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ARABIAN SEA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Workplace Professionalism, by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    forward deployed
    USS Ronald Reagan
    training
    Professionalism

