The Exchange celebrates ARMY and MISSOURI as they compete in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The Exchange Team were on-hand to provide goody's to the crowd and information of the Disable Veteran's Shopping Benefit. showmyexchange.com/vets.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826989
|VIRIN:
|122321-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108745057
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Armed Forces Bowl 2021, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
