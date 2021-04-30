Christening of the Motor Vessel Quincy

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, held a christening ceremony for the Motor Vessel Quincy at the Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy, Illinois, Friday, April 30, at noon. The new vessel is dedicated to the city of Quincy and joins the Mississippi River Structures Maintenance fleet located at the Mississippi River Project Office in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. It serves as the primary towing vessel for the fleet’s new Quad Cities Crane barge.
