    Christening of the Motor Vessel Quincy

    QUINCY, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Video by Samantha Heilig 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, held a christening ceremony for the Motor Vessel Quincy at the Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy, Illinois, Friday, April 30, at noon. The new vessel is dedicated to the city of Quincy and joins the Mississippi River Structures Maintenance fleet located at the Mississippi River Project Office in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. It serves as the primary towing vessel for the fleet’s new Quad Cities Crane barge.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: QUINCY, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christening of the Motor Vessel Quincy, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Ceremonies
    Mississippi River
    Rock Island District

