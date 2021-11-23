Exchange Disabled Veterans Benefit 2021

Disabled Veterans, you are now eligible to shop all of your Military Exchanges, tax-free for life! For More information, visit shopmyexchange.com/vets.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2021 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826838
|VIRIN:
|122221-D-DO482-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108742658
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
