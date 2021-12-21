Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    U.S. Service members & honorably-discharged Veterans will be able to watch more than 2,400 hours of streaming coverage of the Olympic Winter Games, brought to you by Comcast NBCUniversal, and in partnership with your local Cable, Satellite, dMVPD and Telco providers.
    You’ll need two things:
    • One is Internet service – and if you’re in OCONUS, access will be on-installation only through an authorized internet provider or other approved official network. Some geo-restrictions will apply.
    • And second – for authorization purposes – you’ll need an account on shopmyexchange.com. This step is required by Comcast NBCUniversal to comply with legal restrictions and content rights protection and is mandatory.
    So get ready to watch ‒ 3,000 athletes ‒ from 95 nations ‒ competing for 109 medal events, compliments of the Exchange and NBCUniversal.
    To stream the Olympics, visit shopmyexchange.com for more details.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 13:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826837
    VIRIN: 122221-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108742650
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    This work, NBCUniversal Olympic Streaming Promo 2022, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    Olympic Streaming

