NBCUniversal Olympic Streaming Promo 2022

U.S. Service members & honorably-discharged Veterans will be able to watch more than 2,400 hours of streaming coverage of the Olympic Winter Games, brought to you by Comcast NBCUniversal, and in partnership with your local Cable, Satellite, dMVPD and Telco providers.

You’ll need two things:

• One is Internet service – and if you’re in OCONUS, access will be on-installation only through an authorized internet provider or other approved official network. Some geo-restrictions will apply.

• And second – for authorization purposes – you’ll need an account on shopmyexchange.com. This step is required by Comcast NBCUniversal to comply with legal restrictions and content rights protection and is mandatory.

So get ready to watch ‒ 3,000 athletes ‒ from 95 nations ‒ competing for 109 medal events, compliments of the Exchange and NBCUniversal.

To stream the Olympics, visit shopmyexchange.com for more details.