For whatever and whenever you celebrate, we want to wish you a very safe, healthy and happy holiday season!
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 16:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|826720
|VIRIN:
|211125-A-ZS026-423
|Filename:
|DOD_108741527
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District 2021 Holiday Message, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT