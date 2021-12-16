Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holidays made merrier after NEX layaway balances paid

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    NEX patrons had an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances, totaling nearly $53,500 were paid off by the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. For the second year in a row, celebrity Montel Williams, a prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr., surprised patrons at NEX Norfolk, Virginia; NEX San Diego; and NEX Pearl Harbor with the news.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 11:31
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam
