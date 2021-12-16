Holidays made merrier after NEX layaway balances paid

NEX patrons had an early holiday surprise when their layaway balances, totaling nearly $53,500 were paid off by the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. For the second year in a row, celebrity Montel Williams, a prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr., surprised patrons at NEX Norfolk, Virginia; NEX San Diego; and NEX Pearl Harbor with the news.
|12.16.2021
|12.21.2021 11:31
|Video Productions
|826668
|211216-N-QY289-0008
|DOD_108740702
|00:00:55
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|1
|1
