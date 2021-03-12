Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Toys for Tots B-Roll

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Video by Sgt. Christian Oliver Cachola 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force service members fly to remote villages in Alaska to pass out toys to children at their schools in support of Toys for Tots during a delivery on Dec. 3, 2021. The service members traveled to villages located in Alaska's Kuskokwim Valley in support of the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld and Sgt. Christian Cachola)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826517
    VIRIN: 211203-M-BY246-1001
    Filename: DOD_108739924
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Toys for Tots B-Roll, by Sgt Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Reserves
    Toys for Tots
    12MCD
    Tags: Marines

