U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force service members fly to remote villages in Alaska to pass out toys to children at their schools in support of Toys for Tots during a delivery on Dec. 3, 2021. The service members traveled to villages located in Alaska's Kuskokwim Valley in support of the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld and Sgt. Christian Cachola)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2021 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826517
|VIRIN:
|211203-M-BY246-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108739924
|Length:
|00:08:34
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Alaska Toys for Tots B-Roll, by Sgt Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
