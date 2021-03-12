Alaska Toys for Tots B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826517" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force service members fly to remote villages in Alaska to pass out toys to children at their schools in support of Toys for Tots during a delivery on Dec. 3, 2021. The service members traveled to villages located in Alaska's Kuskokwim Valley in support of the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld and Sgt. Christian Cachola)