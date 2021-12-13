Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi Air Force airlift capability supports defeat Daesh mission

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Members of Iraqi Air Force Squadron 24 conduct a critical airlift mission, transferring 5.5 tons of cargo from Kuwait to Iraq at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 13, 2021. This is the eighth transport mission Squadron 24 has completed since February 2021, enabling their security forces to sustain the defeat Daesh. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    This work, Iraqi Air Force airlift capability supports defeat Daesh mission, by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ISF
    Iraqi Air Force
    Iqaf
    Partner Forces
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

