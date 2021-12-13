Iraqi Air Force airlift capability supports defeat Daesh mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Iraqi Air Force Squadron 24 conduct a critical airlift mission, transferring 5.5 tons of cargo from Kuwait to Iraq at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 13, 2021. This is the eighth transport mission Squadron 24 has completed since February 2021, enabling their security forces to sustain the defeat Daesh. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)