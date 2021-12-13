Iraqi Air Force airlift capability supports defeat Daesh mission

Members of Iraqi Air Force Squadron 24 conduct a critical airlift mission, transferring 5.5 tons of cargo from Kuwait to Iraq at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 13, 2021. This is the eighth transport mission Squadron 24 has completed since February 2021, enabling their security forces to sustain the defeat Daesh. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
