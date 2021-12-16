KFOR RC-E Christmas with Children at Camp Novo Selo

Santa Claus made a special appearance for children of Novo Selo General School at Polish Square, Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Dec. 16, 2021. Students and teachers enjoyed music and refreshments before Santa emerged from a cloud of smoke. A committee of volunteers, representing international, Kosovo Force Regional Command-East contingents, organized the event in tandem with the installation's command and local school officials. The event brings military and civilian institutions together in the spirit of holiday sharing and fun. (U.S. Army video and musical arrangement by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)
