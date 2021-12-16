Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Christmas with Children at Camp Novo Selo

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    12.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Santa Claus made a special appearance for children of Novo Selo General School at Polish Square, Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, Dec. 16, 2021. Students and teachers enjoyed music and refreshments before Santa emerged from a cloud of smoke. A committee of volunteers, representing international, Kosovo Force Regional Command-East contingents, organized the event in tandem with the installation's command and local school officials. The event brings military and civilian institutions together in the spirit of holiday sharing and fun. (U.S. Army video and musical arrangement by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    12.16.2021

    12.18.2021 02:10
    Video Productions
    826299
    211216-Z-BA489-001
    DOD_108737777
    00:07:01
    CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ

