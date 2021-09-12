Joint Services Support Holiday Magic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826255" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With the holidays just around the corner, Joint Services Support- Washington had their annual Holiday Magic, on December 9, 2021, at Camp Murray, WA. All of this was made possible with community partners and volunteers gathering together in order to take care of our Guard Community during this time of year. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)