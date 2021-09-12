Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Services Support Holiday Magic

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    With the holidays just around the corner, Joint Services Support- Washington had their annual Holiday Magic, on December 9, 2021, at Camp Murray, WA. All of this was made possible with community partners and volunteers gathering together in order to take care of our Guard Community during this time of year. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 15:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 826255
    VIRIN: 211209-Z-CH682-609
    Filename: DOD_108737191
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Services Support Holiday Magic, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

