    Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison command team share why they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Amber Martin 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Col. Nathan R. Springer, commander, Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus W. Brister III, enlisted advisor, Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison, receive the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 25, 2021, at the William "Bill" Reed Special Events Center. Springer and Brister share the importance of the vaccine and why they chose to get vaccinated at Fort Carson's dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site to help encourage others.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 11:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 826186
    VIRIN: 210125-A-JJ202-001
    Filename: DOD_108736544
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison command team share why they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, by Amber Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    U.S. Army
    William Bill Reed Special Events Center
    COVID-19 vaccine

