Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison command team share why they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826186" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Nathan R. Springer, commander, Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus W. Brister III, enlisted advisor, Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison, receive the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 25, 2021, at the William "Bill" Reed Special Events Center. Springer and Brister share the importance of the vaccine and why they chose to get vaccinated at Fort Carson's dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site to help encourage others.