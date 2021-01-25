Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison command team share why they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Col. Nathan R. Springer, commander, Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus W. Brister III, enlisted advisor, Fort Carson U.S. Army Garrison, receive the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 25, 2021, at the William "Bill" Reed Special Events Center. Springer and Brister share the importance of the vaccine and why they chose to get vaccinated at Fort Carson's dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site to help encourage others.
|01.25.2021
|12.17.2021 11:56
|PSA
|826186
|210125-A-JJ202-001
|DOD_108736544
|00:01:19
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|0
|0
