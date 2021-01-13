Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Hart shares why he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Amber Martin 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Command. Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart, senior leader, 1st Space Brigade, shares why he made the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 13, 2021 at Evans Army Community Hospital.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826185
    VIRIN: 210113-A-JJ202-003
    Filename: DOD_108736537
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Hart shares why he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine, by Amber Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    U.S. Army
    1st Space Brigade
    Evans Army Community Hospital
    COVID-19 vaccine

