Command. Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart, senior leader, 1st Space Brigade, shares why he made the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 13, 2021 at Evans Army Community Hospital.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826185
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-JJ202-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108736537
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Hart shares why he decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine, by Amber Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
