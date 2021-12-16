AFW2 | RCC Debra Morotini

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recovery Care Coordinators (RCC) provide services that consist of advocacy support for wounded warriors, ill and injured members to enhance their quality of life and strengthen operational readiness. RCC Debra Morotini discusses the fulfillment received from working and supporting wounded warriors. She also explains the importance of C.A.R.E. Events.