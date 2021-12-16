Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | RCC Debra Morotini

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Recovery Care Coordinators (RCC) provide services that consist of advocacy support for wounded warriors, ill and injured members to enhance their quality of life and strengthen operational readiness. RCC Debra Morotini discusses the fulfillment received from working and supporting wounded warriors. She also explains the importance of C.A.R.E. Events.

