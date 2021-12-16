Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White House Medal of Honor Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    White House President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., will award the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, United States Army, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz, United States Army, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Alwyn C. Cashe
    Christopher A. Celiz
    Earl D. Plumlee

