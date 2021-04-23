Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gambler Main Body Redeploy Home to Shaw

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gambler main body redeploys home to Shaw AFB. Team Shaw family members were reunited with their loved ones.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 15:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826022
    VIRIN: 210423-F-TK030-571
    Filename: DOD_108734182
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gambler Main Body Redeploy Home to Shaw, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

