    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force PT Uniform: Wear Test

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The U.S. Space Force begins the wear test of their first ever PT Uniform. Uniforms are set to officially release within the next few years. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 14:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 826010
    VIRIN: 210909-F-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_108734098
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force PT Uniform: Wear Test, by Amn Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uniform
    vandenberg
    exercise
    pt
    training
    space force

