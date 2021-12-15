Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Dr. Myra Gray, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's deputy to the commanding general, with the help of Keven Hutchinson, USASAC's wellness coordinator, and CSM Sean Rice talk about the new Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program available to the workforce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825937
    VIRIN: 211215-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_108732828
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT