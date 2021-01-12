Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs follows Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski at Joint Base Langley-Eustis for an immerision tour

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Video by Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, 15th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia T. Lee, 15th AF command chief, visits at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2021. Koscheski visited JBLE for an immersion tour to learn about the different units and missions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn. Mikaela Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825824
    VIRIN: 211206-F-PJ418-7001
    Filename: DOD_108731620
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs follows Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski at Joint Base Langley-Eustis for an immerision tour, by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helicopter
    JBLE
    Visits
    Immersion Tour
    15th AF Commander

