    AFTC Year in Review 2021 and Holiday Message

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Maj. Gen. Evan Dertien, Air Force Test Center Commander, reviews the accomplishments of the Center in 2021 and extends a holiday message to its members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 12:50
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 825798
    VIRIN: 211215-F-CX842-0001
    Filename: DOD_108731324
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFTC Year in Review 2021 and Holiday Message, by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Accomplishments
    Holiday Season
    Year in Review
    AFTC
    2021
    Dertien

